Acsa deal still up in the air

In early October, President Cyril Ramaphosa told investors gathered in the venerable Claridge’s Hotel in London that SA is open for business. The government wants to secure R1.2-trillion in investment in the coming years and, along with various efforts to ease policy uncertainty, Ramaphosa reportedly said the state is talking to possible strategic equity partners for some of our beleaguered state-owned entities (SOEs), notably SAA.

But a group of minority shareholders in another state aviation asset, the Airports Company SA (Acsa), believe their experience serves as a cautionary tale to any private investor pondering a partnership with the government.

On Wednesday, Acsa’s minority shareholders were set to face off with the government and the SOE in court. It’s the latest skirmish in a long-running battle over buying the minorities out at a fair price, in the face of what they have called "oppressive conduct".

The minorities in question are Oppressed Acsa Minority 1, formerly known as African Harvest Strategic Investments, and Upfront Investments 65. Together, they own 1.8% of the SOE.

The department of transport is the majority shareholder in Acsa, a regulated monopoly that operates the country’s nine main airports. It is seeking to have set aside a 2017 court order in which Acsa and the minorities agreed to jointly appoint an independent referee, advisory firm RisCura, to value the company so Acsa could buy out the minorities.

The court order came about after the parties agreed to settle a 2015 case brought by the minorities against Acsa and the state, in which they alleged oppressive conduct under section 163 of the Companies Act.

The minorities’ unhappiness can be traced back to 1998, when the state offered empowerment investors the opportunity to take up a stake in Acsa on the back of a promise that the company would be listed.

Years later — and after changes in the government’s approach to SOEs — that listing has never taken place.

Instead, as the minorities would have it, Acsa’s commercial objectives have been diluted by the state’s imposition of developmental mandates — in contrast with commercial mandates — on SOEs. They say this has contributed to a number of questionable investment decisions, such as the building of King Shaka International Airport near Durban ahead of the 2010 Soccer World Cup.

The regulatory environment has also been a problem, the minorities say, allowing tariff decisions that have been prejudicial to Acsa and its shareholders. The failure to better control fruitless and wasteful expenditure is a further issue they highlight.

These factors, among others, they say, amounted to oppressive conduct.

The specific question of oppressive conduct was never fully ventilated in court. But the court order allowed the agreed referee to determine what constitutes oppressive conduct in its valuation of Acsa.

In February 2018 RisCura valued Acsa’s shares at R77.92 — putting the group of minority shares at a little over R700m. This amount included the returns RisCura deemed the minorities to have forfeited over the years due to oppressive conduct.

But in mid-2018, after the minorities attempted to have the RisCura report adopted by the court, the department appealed the 2017 order and applied to have it rescinded or set aside. Acsa soon also filed a counterapplication to have the report set aside, and asked the court to determine its share value after hearing expert testimony, and to allow for questions on oppressive conduct to be addressed.