XHANTI PAYI: SA's search for equality How do we begin to unwind apartheid's legacy of inequality when wage growth is the biggest threat to employment?

"I think I’ve just been retrenched." These were the first words a friend said in a phone call I received as I started writing this piece.

"What do you mean?" I responded, caught by surprise. You see, this friend is a director of an NGO formed to help stem the crisis of youth unemployment. The irony was painful, given our efforts to create jobs and shared prosperity.