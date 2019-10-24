Features JOHNNY COPELYN: The changing face of labour in SA Trade unions in 1994 were a very different beast to today. As the naiveté of our early years has worn off, unions like Sactwu have formed investment companies and rolled up their sleeves to create jobs BL PREMIUM

For three-quarters of the FM’s journey since 1959, I have had the privilege of being associated with one of SA’s largest trade unions.

For 20 years, throughout the struggle for democracy, I served as general secretary of the Southern African Clothing & Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) or its predecessors. Then, for the past 25 years, I have run Sactwu’s investment company. It is a union that I believe has long represented the finest aspirations of SA workers.