BEN TUROK: People over party? The way MPs are elected in SA and held accountable by party leadership is less than satisfactory. Should the system be changed to increase politicians' availability to their constituents?

There’s no doubt that the adoption of our constitution by all political parties was one of the major achievements of SA’s democratic transition in 1994. Today, it remains a standard to which all have to aspire.

Members of parliament (MPs) have to swear an oath of allegiance to the constitution, as do judges and other top public servants. However, members of the ANC are also obliged to swear an oath of allegiance to the party, and at times there is a conflict between the two.