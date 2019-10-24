Features ANC: Can the centre hold? To lead SA out of its current quagmire, Ramaphosa cannot just rebuild the hollowed-out institutions of state; he must repair the ruling party itself BL PREMIUM

It is often said that if President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to save SA, he needs to save and rehabilitate the ANC first. For what happens within the governing party has a direct impact on the state and its ability to meet the constitutional aspirations of equality and dignity for all citizens.

Mostly, the ANC has lost its ethical moorings, making Ramaphosa’s task difficult, and at times near impossible. The party is racked with division, which has less to do with ideology and more to do with those who would loot the state pitting themselves against those with a larger, more social-democratic vision for SA.