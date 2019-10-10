Features Zille factor threatens to split the DA The knives are out for DA leader Mmusi Maimane ahead of arguably the most important meeting since the party’s dismal electoral performance in May BL PREMIUM

“It’s war,” a senior DA leader told the FM last week, amid the most severe onslaught on party leader Mmusi Maimane since he took the reins from Helen Zille in 2015.

Two weeks ahead of a meeting of the party’s federal council — the most crucial meeting following the May general election — the DA is fraying at the seams, and internal factions are gearing up for battle.