Recession fears stalk the globe

Signs that the slowdown in global economic activity is deepening, and that major global central banks lack the firepower to fight back, come at the worst possible time for SA’s fragile economy, as it strains to mount a recovery.

Tension in the Middle East over oil, the cautious stance of the US Federal Reserve on the future path of interest rates, and crumbling data out of Europe have all knocked risk sentiment, as has ongoing uncertainty over US-China trade talks and a possible no-deal Brexit.

As global trade volumes continue to fall, every major economy is now experiencing "a full-blown" industrial slowdown, notes Barclays Research.

Things are looking especially dire in Europe. At 45.7 in September, the IHS Markit eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a measure of industrial health, is now at a seven-year low.

Germany has been most affected by the collapse in world trade due to its reliance on exports for growth, notes S&P Global Ratings. Italy is next in line. Both countries are on the brink of recession.

Germany’s manufacturing PMI fell to 41.7 in September from 43.5 in August, the lowest reading since June 2009. (In SA, the manufacturing recession is also deepening. SA’s September manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.5, which is also its lowest level since the 2008/2009 recession.)

"The eurozone economy is slowly starting to feel the effects of the trade-related manufacturing slowdown," says S&P senior economist Marion Amiot. And with global trade growth hovering around zero, S&P expects this economic weakness to extend into 2020.

The International Monetary Fund is expected to downgrade its 2019 global growth forecast of 3.2% next week. It considers the likelihood of a rebound in 2020 "precarious" and warns that too much reliance is being placed on global central banks, which have been cutting interest rates to the bone.