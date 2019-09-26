Drone army: how SA could benefit

Like most other countries, SA has regulated drones the other way around: trying to foresee all the possible dangers involved and mitigating against them through a myriad prohibitions and exclusions.

So, for instance, a private operator in SA may not fly a drone within 50m of a public road or structure, higher than any nearby structure or further than 500m from the pilot, or at night, or near an airport, and so on.

SA was one of the first countries to regulate the sector, but given how rapidly the technology is evolving, the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is already reviewing regulations that have been in place since 2017.

SA’s licensing process is also time-consuming and expensive. It takes anything from six months to a year, and it can cost more than R100,000 to get all the required approvals.

A corporate or nonprofit operator will need six separate approvals from the SACAA, while a commercial operator will need an additional air service licence from the department of transport. If an operator wants to use a drone for the delivery of goods, that operation will need to be specifically approved by the SACAA through the issue of a remotely piloted aircraft systems operator’s certificate, or ROC.

There are more than 1,200 registered drones in SA, and about 46 companies have been issued with ROCs so far. However, Sam Twala, who chairs the SA Federation of Unmanned Aircraft Systems — a nonprofit organisation dedicated to promoting the development of the sector — says these certificates are difficult to obtain unless the applicant is familiar with the aviation environment or uses a specialised consultant.

"If [the authorities] could reduce the processing time to three months it would make a huge difference to entrepreneurs and small businesses," Twala says. "I’ve had a lot of potential customers walk away when they’ve discovered that the process may take up to 12 months."

Timothy Reuter, head of drones and tomorrow’s airspace at the World Economic Forum (WEF), says SA’s regulations are "quite conservative" and not well suited to realising most socially beneficial drone applications.

"SA has gone from being leader of the pack to being in the middle of the pack," he says, adding that commercial drone operators from SA are now going to Rwanda because that country is seen as a "test bed" that encourages emerging technology.

Rwanda is not using drones only to deliver medicine and blood to inaccessible areas; drones are also being used to spray marshlands to control the spread of mosquitoes — an approach Ethiopia is now exploring to control the tsetse fly.

Elsewhere on the continent, the World Food Programme is using drones for aerial mapping and assessing the extent of damage after natural disasters. In Mozambique drones were vital in helping the UN agency plan routes and deliver food and other aid to victims of Cyclone Idai. The agency discovered that drones can even serve as relay stations when cellphone masts have been destroyed.

In China, JD.com — which has made more than 35,000 unmanned flights to deliver packages to customers in inaccessible rural towns — has invented a new job category: "village ambassador". These people take receipt of drone deliveries and disburse them to individual households.

In SA, drones are most commonly used commercially in the mining industry for estimating stockpiles and monitoring blast sites; in agriculture for crop surveillance; in the security sector for checking perimeter fences; and in the movie industry for shooting footage.