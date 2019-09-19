Features Debt relief law set to choke SA’s poor An impact study of the new National Credit Amendment Act outlines how the law could backfire on consumers, with some unintended harmful consequences BL PREMIUM

If there were ever an example of a good intention gone awry, the new National Credit Amendment Act must surely be it.

The act was developed with the aim of aiding poor and overindebted consumers. Specifically, it targets those earning R7,500 or less and who owe a maximum of R50,000 in unsecured credit, but who are unable to access debt review mechanisms, such as debt counselling, because these are generally considered too costly.