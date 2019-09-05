Can you build it? Yes, she can!

Thinasonke Extension 4 township, on Joburg’s east rand, is a place of contrasts. There, small Reconstruction & Development programme (RDP) houses stand, roofless and unfinished. Dotted between them are 48 entirely different homes: they are far larger than the typical 40m² RDP stand; they have basic security features, such as burglar bars; and, in contrast to the cut-and-paste RDP properties, these have their own unique designs.

The 48 houses belong to members of the Federation of the Urban & Rural Poor (FedUp), a group of former backyard dwellers from Thokoza who decided more than two decades ago that they wanted to take an active role in solving their housing problems.

"From the beginning, we knew we didn’t want RDP houses," says FedUp member Cynthia Yalezo. "We had nothing, but we wanted to build our own houses where, if we wanted [space for] a double bed, we could fit a double bed."

Yalezo is a leader of the Zenzeleni housing savings scheme, which she and a group of women established under FedUp 22 years ago so they could save to build their own homes. But it’s been a trying process.

Back in 1997, the 1,500 women of FedUp embarked on what seemed a pipe dream at the time: they tried to buy 21ha of private land, at a price tag of R1.2m. They had collected R245,000 in stokvel savings, which was sufficient for a deposit. The shortfall was funded by the uTshani Fund, an NGO that pools savings from people living in informal settlements to help them upgrade their living conditions and build houses.

However, because the land was privately owned, the Ekurhuleni municipality could not provide the sanitation and other infrastructure required for housing. So, in 1999, the group sold the land to the government, allowing FedUP to pay off its debt to uTshani, and the women to recoup their savings.

As part of the transaction, the province agreed to give each FedUp member a serviced stand on which they could build their homes themselves, with the remaining land allocated to RDP housing.

FedUp was, in some ways, a harbinger of what is today known as the enhanced people’s housing process, or PHP. First introduced in the late 1990s, the PHP sought to address SA’s housing backlog by allowing people to contribute "sweat equity" — building, or organising the building of, their own homes on state-allocated stands. It was born of government’s realisation that it could not provide houses for everyone (even today, Stats SA estimates that about 13% of households in SA still live in informal dwellings).