SA’s CEOs: rewarded for value destruction?

A remuneration analyst at one of the top fund managers says the problem with clawbacks is that by the time they are implemented, "the shareholders have already lost their shirts".

This will certainly be the situation at Steinhoff, where legal action is expected to take several years. "But they can have a useful psychological impact," says the analyst.

Even as institutions insist on clawbacks being included in remuneration or employment contracts, they express concerns that the tax implications could make them extremely difficult to implement. For example, could a prior taxed transaction be undone? And what would happen to tax paid on a bonus? (The easiest solution, of course, would be to delay the payment of bonuses for several years.)

To the cynics, of whom there are many, it’s as though institutions are embracing clawbacks because they know they won’t work — virtue-signalling to the millions of investors and workers whose money they are ostensibly protecting.

Opportune Investments CEO Chris Logan believes clawbacks can be implemented before too much damage is done. But, he says, "they need the concerted support of all the major shareholders if they are to work".

Logan speaks with some authority on the matter. In November 2015 he was instrumental in securing the repayment of R7m in bonuses paid to the CEO and CFO of building supply business Distribution & Warehousing Network, or Dawn. To date it is the only known clawback from executives of a JSE- listed company.

"The whole way of giving incentives to executives is fundamentally flawed, as the rewards are usually based on misaligned metrics like ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation] or ebit [earnings before interest and tax], which ignore key factors like the cost of capital," says Logan.

This generally ends badly, and potentially even in an adversarial relationship between shareholders and the executive, he says. "A case in point would be Mediclinic, where, by the time 58.5% of minority shareholders voted against the pay resolutions, 70% of the share’s value had been destroyed and the executive had changed."

It would be difficult to find an environment better suited to enabling a group of elites to enrich themselves than the one that prevails at the listed end of the corporate sector.

With one or two notable exceptions, it seems the fund managers and a slew of well-paid advisers, who are supposed to act as a restraining force on behalf of the millions of individuals whose savings and pensions they oversee, do not care.

Essentially, the CEO appoints the directors, who then feel beholden to him or her for what are increasingly generous board fees. There’s little to no chance they’ll offer much challenge on any issue, let alone CEO pay.

Look closely at the corporate disasters of the pasts 18 months and you will spot a CEO who was allowed to dominate the board.

The CEO also happens to be the person who signs off on the remuneration consultants’ fees, so there’s not likely to be much challenge there.

PwC is one of the largest remuneration consultants in the country. But its latest report, despite its robust veneer, is devoid of any incisive data or challenging analysis, and is symptomatic of the "consultant" problem.

Then there are the auditors, who confirm the accuracy of the figures used to justify high pay levels. They have a tradition of working hard to cultivate their relationship with the CEO, who signs their cheques.

And, finally, there are the International Financial Reporting Standards, which are increasingly criticised for allowing executives too much judgment.

There are no consequences, says Bishop Jo Seoka, chair of Active Shareholder, a not-for-profit company that helps socially responsible shareholders exercise their company rights.

"Corporate executives do as they please. People in power are not taking responsibility and we are not holding them to account," says Seoka, who believes the public must be made more aware of what is going on.

"It’s immoral for people not to take responsibility."

Frustrated by the lack of consequences, Active Shareholder now votes against the reappointment of members of the remuneration committee on boards where there has been the double whammy of value destruction and bonus payments.

"There is increasing sensitivity to the issue," says Seoka. "We can make change[s]."

Remarkably, Active Shareholder’s strategy is unique. With the exception of Steinhoff, where there has been a culling of the supervisory and management board, shareholders have generally been happy to re-elect directors who endorsed eye-watering payments to value-destroying executives.

Aeon Investment Management’s Asief Mohamed dismisses the argument that executives have to be rewarded generously because talent is scarce. Top-notch payments are often made in the belief or hope they will result in top-notch performance. The obvious rejoinder is the recent absence of evidence of that talent.

"It’s nonsense to be constantly threatened with the prospect of [executives] ‘jumping ship’," says Mohamed, who believes nomination and remuneration committees should include younger people who are free from the biases of older people.

Mohamed was also irked by the recent Mediclinic AGM where, despite the hefty vote against the remuneration policy, there was little shareholder engagement.

"Either the shareholders don’t care or they’re engaging behind closed doors," he says, adding that such private engagement is largely ineffectual.