Mandela Bay mayor on the ropes, again

Nelson Mandela Bay’s political parties have put their ideological differences aside and joined forces in a common quest: to push mayor Mongameli Bobani out of office.

But Bobani, whose first name, Mongameli, means "ruler" when loosely translated from Xhosa, seems unperturbed by the moves against him, saying he’s rolling out service delivery programmes across Eastern Cape’s largest metro with his R12bn budget.

Following the watershed local government elections in 2016, the DA won 57 seats in the 120-seat local council, the ANC 50 and the EFF 6. The UDM secured two and the African Independent Congress (AIC), United Front (UF), COPE, ACDP and Patriotic Alliance (PA) each won a single seat.

A coalition between the DA, EFF, UDM and smaller political parties installed the DA’s Athol Trollip as mayor, with the UDM’s Bobani as his deputy. But the two soon fell out over governance issues and the direction the metro should take.

When Bobani was booted out as deputy mayor following a controversial vote of no confidence in August 2017, the battle lines were drawn.

The EFF did not take kindly to the move. So, in a dramatic turn of events a year later, Trollip was removed from the mayoral office — and replaced by Bobani.

EFF leader Julius Malema argued at the time that the party had voted for Trollip’s removal not because he was corrupt, but because it was symbolically "cutting the throat of whiteness".

A triumphant Bobani invited journalists to the mayor’s office — now his — where, giggling, he spun around in Trollip’s old seat, remarking: "It’s a very nice chair!"

Now the tables have again turned.

The DA, ANC and COPE, among other parties, have apparently been holding secret talks to oust Bobani.

Nqaba Bhanga, a former ANC and COPE member who now represents the DA on the council and serves as the party’s Eastern Cape leader, confirms that talks are under way. "We are not only talking to the ANC, we are talking to all the political parties in the local council: the ANC, UF, AIC, EFF and PA," he says. "Everybody agrees in Nelson Mandela Bay that we have a mad mayor here who does not follow the rule of law."

By way of example, Bhanga refers to a series of raids conducted by the Hawks at Bobani’s home and office in April.

The Hawks first raided Bobani’s office back in October last year, seizing documents and computers during the operation.

After the April raids, Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi was quoted as saying the raids related to allegations of procurement fraud, corruption and money laundering in the municipality.

Says Bhanga: "This is a first for the city, whereby a sitting mayor’s office and home get raided by the Hawks. He doesn’t inspire political and business confidence, or community confidence. He is a threat to all of us."

Bhanga describes Bobani as a "loose cannon" who, as mayor, has failed to appoint a CFO and directors for the metro.

"We are doing everything in our power to make sure this mayor goes.

"The ANC in the province and region is not happy with the mayor."

However, he says while everyone is rooting for Bobani to be ousted, "they are scared to shoot — hence we [the DA] are leading the way in pulling the trigger".