Sticky future looms for SA cricket

Saca was formed in 2002, just before SA hosted the 2003 Cricket World Cup. It was initially received poorly by the administrators, but the union was slowly incorporated into local cricket’s commercial and governance landscape.

Essentially, it is there to ensure players’ security, but it also handles issues around recognition and profit-sharing, particularly with the Proteas — an issue that has proved to be fraught in the past.

All of this is arguably less important than the fact that there has been a sea change in the CSA-Saca relationship in the past 18 months — a period that has coincided with Thabang Moroe taking over from Haroon Lorgat as CSA CEO.

After several spats and any number of miscommunications, there appears to have been a mutual hardening of attitude.

Matters reached a head in the days after the April "austerity announcement", with Saca arguing there had been no "meaningful consultation" and that CSA’s announcement was a violation of a pre-existing agreement.

Saca CEO Tony Irish repeatedly emphasised that the union wasn’t opposed to restructuring per se, but that it wanted to be consulted, so it could be privy to the financial rationale for the restructuring decision.

Numerous e-mail requests were stonewalled, with Moroe going so far as to question why, if Saca didn’t show CSA its financials, things should work the other way round.

What, however, is being restructured? The current domestic format has six franchises at the apex of the domestic pyramid, with 15 semi-professional teams underneath that — so 21 first-class teams in all.

CSA’s restructuring proposals seek to abolish the semi-professional structure entirely. In a corresponding move, it’s looking to add six teams, drawn from the ranks of the current franchises’ junior partners, to the six top teams, with the new system coming into place in the season after next.

This means the current top six will be joined by Griquas, North West, Easterns, Border, Boland and South Western Districts (SWD). "These six were sometimes seen as unhappy partners in being joined to a larger partner like Free State if you were Griquas under the old franchise dispensation," says one of the current franchise CEOs. "Now they will have their own teams."

The cricket rationale for such changes seems moot at best, dubious at worst. Indeed, what hope does CSA have of attracting a sponsor for a new 12-or 14-team tournament, possibly featuring nonentities like Limpopo and Mpumalanga, when the current six-team franchise series runs without one and doesn’t appear on television?

And what of the implications for the Proteas? The Test win over Australia last March notwithstanding, the definition of the side has changed markedly in the past few years.

SA’s Test success was once founded on winning series in unpropitious environments away from home.

With sizeable defeats away to India, England and Sri Lanka in recent years, a golden period has passed. There’s no obvious way of seeing how a new 12-or 14-team format will help that.

Cricket reasons for the restructuring proposals aside, Saca suspects CSA’s financial position might be far more precarious than it has admitted.

Some in the cricket community suggest that losses in the next four-year cycle could nudge R1bn.

So high are the stakes that the stand-off has led to Saca filing papers in the South Gauteng High Court, compelling CSA to disclose the financial underpinnings of the restructuring proposal.

Not only is such an action unprecedented; it looks likely that CSA will receive another blow to its credibility under Moroe’s leadership. CSA has already failed to meet court deadlines for answering papers — a state of affairs that will reflect poorly on it when the court rules on the matter.

CSA has also tried to drive a wedge between Saca CEO Irish and the organisation’s president, Omphile Ramela, by inviting Ramela to meetings after claiming Irish had run to the media with his concerns.

"He adds no value," says Moroe of Irish in e-mail correspondence drawn from the high court.

Ramela has dismissed such overtures, saying Saca and the players remain united behind the CEO. "I, together with my [Saca] executive, am well aware that this is an attempt on your part at divide and rule," he says in his response to CSA’s invitation for him — not Irish — to represent Saca before CSA in April.

So what’s at stake? Irish isn’t being alarmist when he gives cricket one to two years to hit financial rock bottom. The parallels between CSA and Zimbabwe Cricket are all too obvious, just a week after Zimbabwe’s suspension from the ICC.

One of the reasons for the country’s suspension was that hoary old chestnut, "government interference".

As it frantically searches for new revenue streams, CSA has been courting the very agency the ICC takes a dim view of — the government.

First it looked to the National Treasury to pay it what it had lost by taking the MSL to the SABC. Then it came up with a plan (admittedly short-lived) for local metros to lodge substantial bids to host home Test matches.