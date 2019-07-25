Who will fund the NPA clean-up?
In light of a severe shortfall, the NPA may take on donor finance. This is not without precedent – but there needs to be strict oversight about the budget items that can receive such donations
25 July 2019 - 05:00
In a dream world, unlimited finances would be available to fight crime and corruption and ensure there are consequences for illegal behaviour.
In SA, such a scenario — in its most rudimentary form — would allow the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to fill posts as and when they become vacant, and train aspirant prosecutors without the fear of breaking the bank.
