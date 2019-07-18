By-election litmus test for the DA
DA leader Mmusi Maimane was out on the campaign trail again this week, ahead of four by-elections in Joburg. With a hung council, and EFF threats to revoke its support, the pressure is on
18 July 2019 - 05:00
It’s not every day that the national leader of a political party is sent to campaign in a municipal by-election. Other than in exceptional circumstances, these polls tend to fly under the radar of national political consciousness. But political pundits are always on the lookout for possible swings in voter sentiment.
