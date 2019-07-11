Ronald Lamola’s plan to reform SA’s shambolic correctional facilities

"How can we sit here and say [the system] is working when we know we have a lack of resources, we have a lack of staff?"

It is the upskilling of prisoners — so that they can more easily be reintegrated into society — that Lamola has taken to heart. Addressing staff and prisoners, he said: "We must see the inmates as people who are in a boarding school, who are here to be taught." In this way, they are more likely to contribute to the economy on their release.

"The biggest task I want to see happening is the work of reintegrating offenders into society," Lamola said. He wants to review policies related to the upskilling of prisoners — and, he says, if budget is the concern, the labour department must be roped in.

He believes it’s a waste of resources to incarcerate someone for a decade and then release him or her without any skill having been obtained during that time.

Under its mission — contributing to a just, peaceful and safer SA — the correctional services department is tasked with ensuring effective and humane incarceration of inmates, as well as ensuring the rehabilitation and social integration of offenders.

An analysis of the 2019/2020 departmental budget shows administration and incarceration receive far more resources than rehabilitation, care and social reintegration. Of the R25.4bn allocated for the financial year, 78% goes towards those two items (59% to incarceration and 19% to administration). Rehabilitation and social reintegration — both key to Lamola’s plans for the department — receive just 12% of the budget.

One of the challenges facing Lamola is overcrowding: at any given time, SA’s prisons are about 38% over capacity — particularly those prisons, such as Westville, near the metros. But Lamola doesn’t consider this a crisis; he says the international standard for overcrowding is about 34%.

"It is a challenge, yes, but it’s not as bad as the level of a crisis," Lamola tells the FM. "It’s something we are still able to manage and still able to handle."

To this end, he says there are plans to develop additional infrastructure — including expanding Pretoria’s Kgosi Mampuru prison. A new correctional services facility has also opened in Mpumalanga, and about 400 beds will be added in Limpopo in about October.

The DA’s James Selfe, who has sat on the correctional services portfolio committee in parliament for about two decades, says while overcrowding may not look dramatic as a national average, it is drastically higher in prisons such as Kgosi Mampuru; the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, better known as Sun City; and the Western Cape’s Pollsmoor. He says this overcrowding is "worse over the weekends and worse at night".

Adding to the pressure of overcrowding is the high level of unionisation among correctional services staff, absenteeism, stress and an inmate-official ratio that is nowhere near where it should be.

Selfe is emphatic that gangs run the prisons — and that those on the outside operate seamlessly with the gangs inside prisons.

"I think Lamola is a very nice man," says Selfe. "[But] if you send someone to prison, even for six months, chances are they will come out more criminalised [than when they went in]."