Mohair: SA’s golden fleece

But the unfavourable economic conditions haven’t discouraged corporate activity in the mohair sector. Venture capital firm Anuva Investments recently bought a 46% interest in Cape Mohair. The company, with an annual turnover of R30m, sells mohair blankets and specialist medical socks — about 500,000 pairs a year.

The company says mohair’s cellular structure allows the socks to draw moisture away from the skin. This, along with the anti-allergenic and antibacterial properties of the fibre, makes the product popular among those with poor circulation, eczema and other skin ailments, and diabetics.

Anuva co-founder Neill Hobbs says the deal is aimed at "generating long-term shareholder value by matching capital with carefully selected business opportunities".

The venture capital company paid for the stake through a combination of cash and assets, chipping in new working capital alongside state-of-the-art sock machinery bought out of a competitor’s insolvency.

That company, Impahla, went into liquidation after decades of supplying high-volume, low-margin clothing and socks to the retail market.

Hobson says Anuva initially approached Cape Mohair to manage the sock plant. "It soon became clear that moving our sock-manufacturing operations into the newer plant made business sense, despite the respective product ranges and target markets being different," he says.

The timing was also good, given that Cape Mohair’s specialist socks have proved resistant to the economic downturn. At the time of the acquisition, the company was struggling to meet demand, so the deal provided it with a chance to move to bigger premises and buy more equipment.

"Our Epping factory had become too small for our needs, while the Impahla plant had loads of spare capacity," says Hobson.

The deal has also opened expansion possibilities. "Being able to diversify geographically into other economies is now a real possibility and hopefully the slowing down of one economy is bolstered by the picking up of others," he says.

Such international exposure has meant SA’s mohair producers, unlike its manufacturers, have been more insulated from local economic woes.

Riaan Marais, spokesperson of Mohair SA, says the local industry’s biggest challenge in recent years has been the ongoing drought, which has forced a number of farmers to buy in feed for their goats.

"Some regions received much-needed rain in the 2018/2019 seasons, but we are still a long way from fully recovering," he says.