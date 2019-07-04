Speed bumps ahead for SA’s motor sector

President Cyril Ramaphosa is drawing inspiration from the automotive industry in his bid to grow SA’s economy. But the sector is facing problems of its own. Against a backdrop of dwindling vehicle sales, a multiyear wage agreement came to an end last weekend.

Employers and labour are braced for potentially bruising talks — and the economy may suffer if they fail to find common ground.

In his June state of the nation address, Ramaphosa said SA has to revitalise and expand its productive sectors if it is to meet its GDP growth targets of 1.3% in 2019 and 1.7% in 2020 — from just 0.8% in 2018. Beyond simply exporting raw materials, he said, SA should become a manufacturing hub for key components in electronics, computers and vehicles.

"Drawing on our successes in the automotive sector, we will implement master plans, developed with business and labour, in industries like clothing and textiles, gas … and the steel and metals fabrication sectors," he said.

But the automotive sector, which contributes more than 7% to GDP, is expecting "a very flat year", says Michael Mabasa, executive director and CEO of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA.

Aggregate domestic sales fell an annualised 5.7%, to 40,506 vehicles, in May, after growing only 0.7% in April. Export sales fell 8.8% against the previous year.