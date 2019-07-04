Digging up apartheid’s skeletons

According to evidence led at the TRC, Vlakplaas assassin Joe Mamasela lured Sibaya and an unidentified companion to their deaths by promising he could help them get military training abroad. Instead, they were led into an ambush and killed.

Police witnesses told the TRC Sibaya was a "known militant" the security police had tried, and failed, to recruit. They then decided to "eliminate" him, and abducted, beat, kicked and finally strangled him and his friend.

As she peers into one of the graves, Fullard says she never understood why apartheid security police chose to murder their victims by strangulation. It’s a horrifically visceral method that requires the killers to spend minutes squeezing the life out of their increasingly desperate victims.

"They told me they didn’t want to shoot them … because then there would be blood in the car," she says, pausing. "I hadn’t thought of it like that."

Fullard’s years as a researcher for the TRC, and her subsequent tenure as the head of the task team, have exposed her to the disturbing but often banal considerations involved in such murders, and the attempts to conceal them.

As in so many other cases, the men who murdered Sibaya and his companion took them to a remote spot in the then Bophuthatswana and blew their bodies up with a land mine. Fullard and her team have spent years searching for what remains survived.

Their task often seems near impossible. But, despite confusing or nonexistent records, and the haphazard disposal of remains in unmarked graves in sprawling cemeteries, the team does sometimes find that "most precious treasure".

Just metres from where Fullard and her team are searching, they uncovered the graves of nine of the "Mamelodi 10" — a group of schoolchildren murdered by Mamasela, special forces operatives and the security police.

Evidence before the TRC’s amnesty committee revealed how, like Sibaya, the teenagers had been lured to their deaths by the promise that Mamasela would arrange military training for them in Botswana from the ANC. He drove the group to a deserted spot near Nietverdiend, near the Botswana border, getting them drunk on beer as they travelled. The drunk youths were injected with an unknown substance by masked special forces members and lost consciousness. They were then driven to Bophuthatswana, where the minibus they were travelling in was packed with explosives and blown up.

Using drone footage, evidence given to the TRC and police, and records from mortuaries and cemeteries, Fullard and her team eventually found the teenagers’ remains in a series of unmarked burial plots in the Winterveld cemetery.

Maria Ntuli, whose 17-year-old son, Jeremiah, was one of the Mamelodi 10, had waited for a decade to learn for certain that her son was dead. He had disappeared in June 1986; in 1996 she read in newspaper reports of TRC hearings that he had been murdered by Mamasela and the security police.

"It was painful for me to hear, after 10 years, that my son is dead," Ntuli says. "I thought he was in exile and he [was] going to come back … but he never came back. I wanted to find his remains so I [could] know what happened; where my son’s body is."

She spent years lobbying the NPA, and the now defunct Scorpions unit, to find the remains of her son and his friends.

Ntuli recalls how she watched the task team exhume those remains in 2007 — two decades after her son left her home to attend a party, and never returned.

"We went there for two weeks, every day, all of the mothers [of the Mamelodi 10] … I think it was in March, Human Rights Day, when we found them," she says.

"The day they told me it was his DNA [in the bone fragments], I felt sorry for myself, for him and what had happened … But I also felt well. Because I did what I said I was going to do, and I now know where my son is."