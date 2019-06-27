How The Crazy Store manages to buck the retail trend

Try going into a store that sells a broad range of goods that have little in common other than that they’re relatively inexpensive and pretty colourful, and it’s unlikely you’ll leave empty-handed.

That seems to be part of the success behind discount retailer The Crazy Store.

The business, which grew out of family-owned Southern African wholesaler Heneck Sacks, opened its first store in Edenvale, east of Johannesburg, in 1995. Known then as the R10 Store, it was a bit like the Poundland and Dollar stores.

Today it has burgeoned into a nationwide chain of 374 stores and counting, with 14 shops in Namibia and three in Botswana, and an offering of more than 4,000 product lines.

The plan is to reach the 500-store mark in the next few years — but that aim is tempered by pragmatism.

"It’s a target but doesn’t have to be a goal. We won’t expand for the sake of reaching a number," says MD Kevin Lennett. And while the company is looking at more sites in these countries, it isn’t planning further expansion in Africa at this stage.

It’s also planning to open more stores in super-regional malls, something that wouldn’t have been on the company’s radar a few years ago.

Initially, landlords of the big malls weren’t that keen to sign The Crazy Store as a tenant. The centres seemed nervous of the value proposition, preferring more high-end stores that carried well-known brands. But tough times, fewer tenants and customers asking for The Crazy Store are changing that.

The company has also evolved to become a brand in its own right. "Our retail look and feel, and professionalism have now proved to be consistent and worthy of a place in the super-regional malls," says Lennett.

Over the past three to four years the company has also made an effort to become a more "credible and trustworthy retailer, and customers have recognised that and trust in our brand", he says.

It’s been about improving standards, being consistent, and becoming more familiar to consumers.