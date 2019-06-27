Footloose currency fixers

A leading international competition expert has welcomed the Competition Tribunal’s recent decision not to dismiss a currency manipulation case against 23 banks, given the restrictions imposed by international principles of jurisdiction.

The Competition Commission might have thought it was dealing with a reasonably straightforward case back in 2015, when it launched an investigation into the suspected manipulation of the foreign exchange market.

At that stage, much of the heavy lifting appeared to have already been done by the US and UK authorities in a similar case, which ended with four major global banks pleading guilty to conspiring to manipulate foreign exchange rates.

In April 2015 the four banks agreed to pay a combined $6bn in fines.

Traders at Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland had used invitation-only chat rooms and coded language to co-ordinate price-setting activity. In SA, authorities were looking at similar chat rooms and coded language used by the 23 banks.

Even the use of prankish code names was similar: the US and UK traders called themselves "the cartel" and "the mafia", while one of the rand chat rooms was called "ZARdomination".

Eleanor Fox, a professor of law at New York University School of Law and an expert in antitrust and competition policy, tells the FM SA’s authorities have done well given the challenges they face.

"The tribunal’s ruling represents an interesting advance in a difficult situation," says Fox. She believes some constraints on jurisdiction are necessary to prevent individual nations from being given unlimited power. "But these are international problems and we do not have the international law needed to deal with them."

Hence, it seems, the reliance on conservative international principles.

Fox, who is a frequent visitor to SA, is particularly concerned about the law’s handling of jurisdiction, which she says may let "footloose ‘peregrini falcons’ strike with impunity".

Sixteen of the banks are claiming "peregrini" status as firms that are neither domiciled nor carry on business in SA. If successful, the commission would not be able to touch them: in terms of centuries-old common law they will not be prosecuted because punishment cannot be enforced. Tribunal chair Norman Manoim ruled that nine were pure peregrini and seven were "local" peregrini, but significantly he allowed the commission to request a declaratory order that all 16 were part of a cartel.