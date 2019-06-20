Confused DA plots its post-election party line

It’s clear DA leader Mmusi Maimane did some soul searching ahead of his opening address at the party’s first post-election federal council meeting earlier this month.

But whether that introspection went deep enough is debatable. It’s not yet clear if Maimane will be able to decisively lead the DA out of the political quicksand — and what will remain of the party afterwards.

In the wake of the election, Maimane had a target on his back: as the first DA leader to preside over a loss of electoral support for the party, it was possible he’d be toppled in an internal coup.

Instead, in the week after May 8, Maimane took responsibility for the bruising election results in an internal letter to party structures. On the same day, the DA leadership rallied around him, taking collective responsibility for the dismal outcome (support fell from 22.23% to 20.8%).

At the meeting of the federal council — the DA’s highest decision-making body between congresses — Maimane went further. In written remarks prepared for the meeting, he said he would step down if that was considered to be in the best interests of the DA.

This did not happen — and it’s unlikely to ahead of the party’s next federal congress, where it will elect new leaders. That is currently set for two years’ time, but is likely to be pushed out to 2022, because of local government elections scheduled for 2021.

In raising the issue of resignation himself, Maimane was able to frame the discussion on his own terms, rather than in response to his detractors.