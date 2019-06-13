Calling foul on Icasa’s bid to open up pay-TV market

History has proved Mpofu wrong. Now in its 12th year and worth billions, the deal between the PSL and SuperSport has been a gold mine for both parties.

Showing regular, well-produced local football has led to SuperSport selling thousands more decoders. With PSL football as part of the offering, DStv subscriptions have shown phenomenal growth since 2007.

The PSL has also gained. All PSL clubs, with sponsors or without, get a healthy monthly grant. The players are conspicuously wealthier too. Matches start on time and the names on shirts are spelt correctly. The league is arguably the best run in Africa.

Even the institution many thought would suffer most has benefited. According to David Sidenberg of BMI Sport Info, who gave a presentation at the hearings, the SABC has access to more PSL football as part of a sub-licensing deal with SuperSport than it had when it was the primary rights-holder of PSL football before 2007.

The broadcaster can leverage advertising revenue off of the PSL deal and is no longer saddled with the production costs of hundreds of games per season.

"The irony," says Sidenberg, "is that the SABC has access to more soccer as part of its sub-licensing arrangement than it can show. And the stats confirm that — [they’re] going up year by year."

However, it is moot whether PSL football should feature on Icasa’s list of "national interest" events at all. The Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates might count as a national interest event, but would a match between Free State Stars and Bloemfontein Celtic draw a national audience?

The answer, surely, is that a humdrum PSL fixture isn’t of national interest. By smuggling PSL football onto a list of "national interest" events, Icasa has shown its hand.

The draft regulations and the hearings, it seems, did not aim to benefit an ill-conceived "public" at all. Rather, they appear to have been designed to clip the wings of SuperSport — an organisation that has committed the unpardonable sin of being commercially successful.

Khoza was clearly in no mood to bad-mouth his commercial partners.

"We wish to place on record that by no stretch of the imagination is the PSL a national sporting event," he said. "My plea to Icasa is to remove the PSL from any regulation. The impact of such listing will be fatal for football in this country."

Sidenberg thinks the real victims of possible legislation against SuperSport’s exclusivity lie elsewhere.

It’s the smaller sports that will suffer, he says, because they are kept afloat by what they earn from the sale of their broadcast rights to SuperSport. "The real victims of this will be the smaller guys, netball and women’s soccer," he says. Netball has its first black captain, and Banyana Banyana are at their first world cup; both are of national interest and neither is likely to be shown free-to-air.

"Why would SuperSport fork out R50m to netball if legislation says it must be on free-to-air, which can’t produce and can’t pay? [Icasa’s proposal is] just going to kill the smaller sports and entrench the fact that we’re a three-sport country."

While Sidenberg highlights the SABC’s capacity and cash-flow issues, saying that there’s no way it could manage to broadcast events such as the Olympics, he also chuckles at the cut and thrust of the matter. "Word came through at the hearings that SuperSport had just concluded a sub-licensing deal with the SABC for the Cricket World Cup, which was good for everyone, right?" he says.

"Then we found out that it was for two games only — for the duration of the hearings, in other words."

Several observers last week said Icasa’s council of 11 became progressively more conciliatory as the hearings progressed.

More than one federation noted Icasa’s draft regulations are anticompetitive, unconstitutional and legally unenforceable, which reflects poorly on an organisation that has a reputed annual budget of R650m, and which travelled and consulted widely in preparation of the draft paper.

This much appeared to be recognised by Palesa Kadi, one of Icasa’s councillors, who said: "We are careful of overreach — which will result in the regulator being taken to courts of law because of interference. It is not permissible for us to enter into any disengagement between a licensee and a commercial partner."

Given that Icasa is wary of exceeding its mandate — and given the significant pushback from sporting federations — what does the future hold?

The wise favour an incremental approach in which, for example, the regulator steps in to ensure the Springboks’ matches (matches within the "national interest", in other words) are not shown "delayed live" on the public broadcaster, as is often the case, but are shown in real time, simultaneous with SuperSport’s broadcast.

They also point to growing sports that are clearly of national importance — rugby Sevens, netball and women’s football, for example — that Icasa might encourage the SABC to screen more often, particularly as there are world cup tournaments for the two latter sports this year.