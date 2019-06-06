SA business schools crack FT rankings

Two SA business schools and two international ones with campuses in the country have made it into the latest Financial Times (FT) executive education rankings.

The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science ranks among the leading 50 schools worldwide in both customised (45th) and open (38th) executive education, while the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business is named 51st for customised programmes.

Customised programmes are tailor-made for individual corporate or government clients, while open programmes are available to anyone.

Duke Corporate Education is ranked second for customised education — its 19th consecutive year in the top three — and Henley Business School 30th. Henley is also ranked 27th in open education. The two schools — Duke is based in the US and Henley in the UK — both have significant campuses in Johannesburg.

The FT ranks Barcelona’s IESE Business School tops for customised executive education, followed by Duke and the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland.

IMD is ranked equal first for open programmes, alongside Stanford Graduate School of Business in the US. Chicago University’s Booth School of Business takes third spot.

Outside SA, Lagos Business School is the only African school to make it into the rankings. It is 73rd in open education.