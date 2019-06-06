Plastic nation: SA’s growing headache

Famously branded "SA’s national flower" by one-time environmental affairs minister Valli Moosa, the plastic bag has for years been a ubiquitous part of SA’s retail landscape. But if environmental activists were hoping a ban was imminent, they’re set to be disappointed.

The government first introduced a levy of 3c a bag in June 2004, in the hope of cutting litter and encouraging reuse. Instead, the levy appears to have created a small but dependable money-spinner for the National Treasury: it brought in R241.3m in 2018, from an initial haul of R41.2m in 2004. Given a levy today of 12c a bag, that implies more than 2-billion plastic bags were sold in SA last year.

SA needs every cent it can find, so a plastic bag ban is probably unlikely. But there are rumblings from within SA’s fund manager community.

The FM understands that some top fund managers are keen to use their collective clout to put pressure on listed retailers to curtail or halt the sale of plastic bags across their stores.

The tidal wave of plastic pollution is a problem they should take seriously. The statistics, after all, are horrifying: 8Mt of plastic are thrown into the ocean every year; and, at the current rate, the world’s oceans will carry more plastic, by weight, than fish come 2050.

Recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal made the state of affairs abundantly clear: plastic waste dislodged by torrential rains choked Durban’s harbour and beachfront areas.

Besides, it’s not as if a plastic bag ban is without precedent in Africa.

Two weeks ago, Nigeria’s House of Representatives passed a bill prohibiting "the use, manufacture and importation of all plastic bags used for commercial and household packaging" to mitigate the environmental effect, and "relieve pressure on landfills and waste management".

This week Egypt’s Red Sea province will introduce a ban on single-use plastics, which are destroying marine life in its biggest tourist attraction.

Rwanda — regarded as one of the continent’s cleanest countries — banned plastic bags in 2008.

Back home, change is afoot. But here it is being led, for the moment, by the private sector.

Liberty Two Degrees, which owns Sandton City — a temple to local consumerism — is going ahead with a "no plastic shopping bags" policy for its 1,000-odd tenants from January 1. CEO Amelia Beattie says the eradication of plastic bags is a "bold step", but the "only choice we have is to create transformational targets and actions" for the shops.