Ratings: Why SA is stuck in junk

The deterioration helps to explain why S&P hasn’t raised SA’s ratings outlook from "stable" to "positive", despite believing that, with the election behind him, President Cyril Ramaphosa will redouble his efforts at reform.

S&P expects these to focus primarily on cutting costs, slimming the ministerial head count, improving SOEs and tackling graft.

"However, the government will likely continue to shy away from difficult and contentious issues such as widespread staff retrenchments in SOEs and tackling the labour unions," S&P says in its ratings review.

As such, it expects the reforms to have only a slight impact on investor confidence, investment and growth this year.

"Overall reform efforts are likely to be lacklustre and unlikely to be significant enough to drive strong GDP growth," S&P concludes.

Abiding scepticism about SA’s ability to undertake meaningful economic reform is emerging as the consensus view, given that Ramaphosa remains hamstrung by factionalism within the ANC and is unable to make unilateral decisions on contentious economic policy issues.

Fitch Ratings, which like S&P junked SA’s ratings in 2017, is also of the view that Ramaphosa’s stimulus measures and other reforms are unlikely to significantly alter SA’s growth trajectory.

Moody’s remains the outlier among the three main ratings agencies, having kept SA one notch above junk status. But it also expects structurally low growth to continue to weigh on the country’s credit profile. In fact, Moody’s medium-term growth projections are even more bearish than S&P’s — it expects SA’s real GDP growth to rise to 1.3% this year, but to converge at a mere 1.5% in the following years.

It warned SA in a research note immediately after the elections that unless Ramaphosa implements effective policy change, "the sovereign’s credit profile will most likely continue to erode, with fiscal strength weakening and growth remaining low". In other words, it is likely just a matter of time before Moody’s also junks SA’s ratings.

Responding to S&P’s review, the Treasury said in a statement that the government "fully recognises" S&P’s assessment of the challenges and opportunities.

"The main focus for government remains to regain SA’s investment-grade status to make the country an attractive investment destination," it added. "This will be achieved by enhancing policy certainty and credibility, implementing growth-enhancing economic reforms, lowering the debt burden as well as restoring good governance and financial stability at public institutions and SOEs, specifically Eskom."

In its current form, Eskom is not financially sustainable, nor is it able to meet the country’s electricity needs.

S&P notes that electricity shortages in the first quarter of the year, caused by operational issues at Eskom, alongside weakness in mining and manufacturing, dented performance in most sectors and will weigh on growth.

SA’s ratings with S&P are constrained by the weak pace of economic growth, particularly on a per capita basis, as well as the country’s large and rising fiscal debt burden, and significant contingent liabilities. The latter consist mainly of the government’s guarantees to SOEs, which constitute a commitment to take responsibility for SOEs’ loans in the event that they default.