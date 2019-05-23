Features

Motlanthe to speak on SA’s future

The Gordon Institute of Business Science is to host an evening with former SA president Kgalema Motlanthe

23 May 2019 - 11:39
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: SOWETAN
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe. Picture: SOWETAN

The Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) is to host an evening with former SA president Kgalema Motlanthe.

Gibs dean Nicola Kleyn will ask Motlanthe, who served from September 2008 to May 2009 — between the presidencies of Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma — about rebuilding SA after the recent elections, which the ANC won.

After retiring as president, Motlanthe was deputy president until 2014.

The Gibs event, titled In Conversation with Kgalema Motlanthe, will be at the institute’s campus in Illovo, Johannesburg, from 6pm on June 4.

For more details, contact Sibongile Nkawu.

