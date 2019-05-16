Taking stock of fashion’s $210bn inventory problem

"Incineration should only be used as a last resort where there is a health and safety case for destroying the stock," the report says. "The government should ban incinerating or landfilling unsold stock that can be reused or recycled."

In SA, local retailers tend to return excess stock to their suppliers, which then resell it to third-party stores. This is what Woolworths does — with the stipulation that the labels on its house-brand ranges, such as David Jones, be defaced or destroyed before they are resold.

It’s opened a whole new industry — over the past few years discount chains such as Jam Clothing and Fashion Fusion have become sizeable operations. Jam Clothing has grown its footprint to more than 100 stores across SA. And Fashion Fusion, previously located just in KwaZulu-Natal, is also becoming a national player.

That these chains are becoming notable competitors is evident in Fashion Fusion’s decision last year to open a flagship store in Durban’s regional mall, Gateway Theatre of Shopping. This marked a shift from its standard model, under which it operates shops in smaller, discount-focused centres such as Woodmead Value Mart in Joburg.

Retailers aren’t limited to selling excess stock on through other chains; in the past few years there’s been a move to donate goods to the Clothing Bank.

The NGO then resells the stock to black women entrepreneurs, who sell it in their communities.

Founded in 2010, the Clothing Bank has helped about 3,000 women get their own businesses off the ground; it’s generated R157m in business for them, and received 1.8-million donated products from local retailers, worth R109m for the past year. The company puts the average monthly profit per business owner at R3,304.

In exchange for making the donation, the retailers — Woolworths, Edcon, TFG, Pick n Pay Clothing, Mr Price, Truworths, Lucky Bean Clothing and Girly Things — get empowerment points for supporting enterprise development.

The Clothing Bank model has worked so well that it has won several awards, including the 2016 Social Entrepreneur of the Year award from the Schwab Foundation, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.

But Clothing Bank co-founder and CEO Tracey Chambers believes the model cannot be easily replicated in other countries in Africa and large parts of Europe.

She says SA has a large underprivileged urban population who need clothes that will fit into a business environment. But in Europe there isn’t a strong informal market to sell these clothes. And elsewhere in Africa there isn’t such a large presence of fast-fashion merchandise.

The model could, however, find traction in rapidly modernising countries such as India, says Chambers, where there is a similar rising demand for corporate fashion.