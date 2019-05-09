Behind Joburg’s broken bridges

Tau says that during his tenure the JRA had an infrastructure development programme that was responsible for all capital expenditure, including the rehabilitation, reconstruction, new construction and upgrades of various roads, bridges and storm-water infrastructure.

"In 2015/2016 alone the JRA had a total budget of R13bn to oversee the aforementioned concerns," he says. Though the entire budget was not used, he says the following projects were completed: 26km gravel-road upgrades in eight townships; resurfacing of 533km of lanes; rehabilitation and reconstruction of 16km of roads; under-bridge repairs, upgrades and rehabilitation; completion of the Naledi-Protea North bridge; upgrading of three bridges in Soweto; and the rehabilitation of the double-decker, Oxford and Federation bridges along the M1 freeway.

Tau says the JRA’s capital expenditure budget ran into billions of rands. With ongoing implementation of multiyear contracts, about R745m had been committed by 2016/2017. In addition, an implementation plan was developed to ensure that the balance of the budget was committed by December 31 2016.

"It is, therefore, important to note that planning for capital expenditure projects was done at least a year in advance to get projects ready for implementation at an appropriate time," says Tau. "This means that most, if not all, of the infrastructure work currently under way in the City of Joburg had already been provisioned for implementation before the new administration came into office."

Mfeka, for his part, says the city consistently allocates funds for the building and reconstruction of its road network.

"However, because of the service delivery backlog we inherited, drastic measures had to be taken to mitigate the alarming state of our roads and bridges."

Mashaba’s administration has set aside R1.2bn for the JRA from its capital budget, including R250m for road rehabilitation and reconstruction, says Mfeka. There’s an additional budget allocation of R181m specifically for bridge rehabilitation. And in its adjusted budget, the city allocated a further R135m for road reconstruction and rehabilitation.

"We are continually monitoring the state of all our assets, and when it is necessary for us to take the decision, such as the closure of the M2, we will do so in order to protect our infrastructure and our residents," Mfeka says.

He says the city also has a monitoring system in place, along with an infrastructure maintenance plan. This includes the Struman Bridge Management System, developed by the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research; a pavement management system; and Internet of Things sensors that collect data and use it to improve the management of the city’s resources. As part of its monitoring plan, the city’s bridges undergo visual inspection every five years, and more frequently if necessary.

Campbell, meanwhile, commends the city for its approach to the M2 problem.

"The current strategy being adopted is the correct one," he says. "First make sure the risk exposure to the public is limited. Then get competent technical advice on the remedial measures required and get experienced contractors to execute these remedial measures."

Thereafter, he says, the city needs to ensure that the remedial measures it has put in place are effective, and develop a long-term maintenance plan for these structures. And municipalities such as Joburg need to listen to their technical departments; their recommendations are meant to preserve the infrastructure for its design life span and, in doing so, protect the public.