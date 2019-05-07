2019 elections
A cheat sheet to parties’ economic policies
07 May 2019 - 13:48
The key question facing voters in the May 8 election is which party has the best policies to rescue the economy. Unfortunately, the options are uninspiring: the EFF’s fantasies spell ruin; the ZACP’s bold notions ignore reality; the DA has the best ideas but they’re fuzzy; and the ANC wants to implement the same old policies with more zeal.