A cheat sheet to parties’ economic policies

The key question facing voters in the May 8 election is which party has the best policies to rescue the economy

The key question facing voters in the May 8 election is which party has the best policies to rescue the economy. Unfortunately, the options are uninspiring: the EFF’s fantasies spell ruin; the ZACP’s bold notions ignore reality; the DA has the best ideas but they’re fuzzy; and the ANC wants to implement the same old policies with more zeal.

