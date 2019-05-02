SA authorities take cautious approach to crypto asset regulation

If a document could roll its eyes dismissively and let out a long, anguished sigh, the one compiled by SA regulators on cryptocurrencies would do so.

Put together by the intergovernmental fintech working group (IFWG), the "Consultation Paper on Policy Proposals for Crypto Assets" does little to hide the regulators’ discomfort with the concept of cryptocurrencies.

The IFWG’s ambivalence is clear. It rejects the term "cryptocurrencies", insisting instead that these electronic tokens be called "crypto assets". For a start, they have been used as commodities and securities rather than just currency. They further fall short on the currency measure because they are not a particularly good or stable store of value, are only accepted as a medium of exchange in select circles and aren’t widely used as a unit of accounting.

While no financial regulator wants to give control of its currency to entities beyond the reaches of its authority, authorities have to adapt, given the increasing use of crypto assets as currency.

This leaves the working group — comprising representatives from the SA Reserve Bank, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the SA Revenue Service and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) — in a bind. If it doesn’t regulate cryptocurrencies, consumers may not be properly protected.

There are also fears that the widespread use of these currencies could threaten the financial system. However, the IFWG concedes that this is unlikely in SA, given the relatively small cryptocurrency trade in the country. That said, the group does note the real possibility of these electronic tokens being used to fund terrorist activities and circumvent exchange controls.