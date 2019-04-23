Global human resources leaders to share their expertise

Duke Corporate Education is to host a Global HR Director Fellowship from June. Participants will discuss their most pressing human resources challenges and the way they manage talent development with Duke leadership experts and 20 leading human resources leaders from around the world.

The fellowship will offer online learning, face-to-face events in London and Amsterdam and the opportunity to address how the workplace will be affected by issues such as artificial intelligence and the intersection of humanity and technology.

The fellowship will start with an introductory webinar on June 7 and will be followed by a webinar on the future of work on June 28. The face-to-face sessions will happen in early October.

Duke says participants will continue to receive information afterwards and have access to webinars, events and journals.

For more information contact Christelle Westerman.