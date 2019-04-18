SA’s fashion fix is better quick than dead

At $266 a month, SA’s nonmetro clothing sector wages are low compared with countries that have a similar cost profile and successful clothing industries. Take Turkey, where the industry’s average monthly wage is $517, but the sector supports more than 1.4-million people, compared with just 230,000 here. Turkey has penetrated the EU market by competing on the basis of speed and flexibility rather than on price.

"The reason the SA industry employs comparatively fewer people is due to nonwage factors like the flexibility of working hours, competence of management, supply-chain practices, raw-materials availability and customs enforcement," explains Morris.

In 2013, TFG — which operates 20 local brands, including Foschini, Markham and Totalsports — produced 3-million garments via its supply chain, TFG Design & Manufacturing (TFG D&M), very few of which were made on a QR basis.

Last year almost 60% of the 9-million garments TFG D&M produced were on a QR timeline.

Ideally, it takes just 56 days to generate a QR garment, from conceptualisation to shelf. The industry gold standard, set by Zara, is 21 days for garments sourced from its regional suppliers in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

"Even though these countries (with the possible exception of Morocco) have far higher labour costs than Far East Asian countries, this is evidently more than offset by the positive impact the short lead time has on sales," says Morris.

However, going the QR route isn’t cheap or easy.

"If it were easy everyone would have already done it, and it would not represent a significant factor of differentiation in an increasingly crowded market," says Morris. "It’s a strategy to be planned, invested in and executed over many years which, when done well, can yield very positive results."

And yet, SA retailers no longer have a choice, given the inroads being made

by international retailers, which are competing locally on speed and flexibility, as well as price.

"The competition is only becoming faster, leaner and increasingly on-trend," says Morris. "For those who are put off by the challenge, be warned: those who are not quick will ultimately be dead."

Graham Choice, the head of TFG D&M, agrees that QR capabilities are "a strategic requirement". But the group’s QR journey has been "incredibly challenging and costly" and it has taken about eight years to reach a scale that provides real value.

The group has invested more than R250m to develop its QR supply chain. This has included spending R88m on a design centre that creates more than 4,000 local designs annually; R55m on building one of the most technologically advanced apparel manufacturing plants in SA, in rural Caledon; and more than R64m on local supplier development. In the process, it has created more than 1,000 additional jobs at various local factories.

TFG expects the demand for its locally made clothing and footwear to more than double over the next five years, and the QR component to increase substantially above 60%.

"We see the Western Cape and Kwa-Zulu-Natal job-creation numbers within

our local supply chain increasing by thousands over the next four to five years if we are to meet our retailers’ demands for our proudly SA fashion apparel," says Choice.

TFG’s success shows the QR model can be profitable for SA retailers if executed correctly. In its full-year results to March 2018, TFG’s sales grew 21.4% to R28.8bn and profit before tax was up from R3.2bn to R3.38bn — at a time when Edcon has narrowly avoided being placed in business rescue and Woolworths seems to be slipping. The latter reported a 2% decline in sales at its SA clothing operations in the 26 weeks to December 23, a month in which TFG achieved turnover growth of 8.3%.

To revitalise SA’s clothing, textile, footwear and leather industry, the department of trade & industry (DTI) commissioned B&M Analysts in 2017 to develop a long-term vision and strategy for the sector, much as the consultancy has done for SA’s automotive industry.

B&M has run numerous cluster initiatives in the automotive and clothing sectors to raise the competitiveness of these value chains by spreading world-class manufacturing practices and management techniques. It has also been closely involved in assisting the development of TFG’s QR capabilities.

Consensus is still being built around the proposed clothing "Masterplan to 2030", but the consultative process and research undertaken have revealed important insights.

First is that despite competitive wages and among the highest tariff protection in the world, the sector’s production capabilities have atrophied over the past decade. Exports are insignificant but import values are high, resulting in an annual loss of about R27bn in gross value added to the SA economy, and more than 100,000 jobs forgone.

However, the Masterplan research concludes that the sector need not pursue a costly export strategy to achieve growth, as "a major opportunity" exists for local clothing manufacturers to displace cheap imports by competing on the basis of speed and flexibility, not price.