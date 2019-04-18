Riding high, blowing smoke

At stake is a slice of the global legal marijuana market, which is estimated to reach $146.4bn by the end of 2025, according to Grand View Research.

"We definitely smoked a lot of the good stuff coming up with this," says Smokey

Treats CEO Adam van Wyngaarden, holding up a box of Woodland Craft cigarettes made from organic tobacco. The company markets its cigarettes as an environmentally friendly

alternative to conventional tobacco products, punting them on its website as "making your dirty lil’ habit a lil’ greener".

While there is a big hustle to make a buck from recreational cannabis users, there is an even bigger rush to capitalise on customers seeking the medical benefits of cannabis. Snake-oil salesmen and science-driven players alike are moving in at high speed, with a particular focus on cannabidiol (CBD), a compound found in marijuana and hemp.

CBD has made its way into oils, cosmetics and foodstuffs, with its advocates claiming an extensive range of medical benefits, ranging from pain relief to

curing cancer.

However, there is scant evidence for most of the claims, and little is known about how cannabis interacts with other medicines. This is largely because the historic criminalisation of pot has until very recently made research extremely difficult.

The US Food & Drug Administration only approved its first drug derived from marijuana last June; Epidiolex contains CBD, and is used to treat severe epilepsy in children. None has yet been approved by SA’s medicines regulator.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has made it clear that any product that makes medicinal claims must be registered with the authority as a medicine, in terms of the Medicines Act. This means all the unregistered CBD products in SA that are being marketed for their medical properties are illegal.

But Sahpra’s lack of action against the law-breakers has effectively given the charlatans free rein.

"Sahpra is not taking action against anyone," says consumer activist Harris Steinman. "The market is ripe for exploitation.

It is the perfect place for scamsters to make money."

Local consumers can readily buy products supposedly containing cannabis derivatives, such as CBD oil, online. But there are absolutely no safeguards in place to ensure that what is in the bottle matches the claim on

the label.

The FM’s entirely unscientific poll of random strangers at a Cape Town nursery reveals consumers are buying CBD oil on the street, and from friends, pharmacists, and colleagues. Everyone seems to know someone who can source it or is making it themselves.

"I know a doctor in the northern suburbs who makes CBD oil himself," says a woman at the nursery. "It really is good stuff. It is R2,000 a bottle."

At best, consumers are indeed buying CBD oil and taking it under medical supervision for a condition for which there is evidence of efficacy, such as pain or nausea. At worst, they are purchasing a fake that contains no CBD oil and is laced with harmful ingredients.