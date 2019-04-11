No holy cows for the Capitalist Party

Capitalist Party founder Kanthan Pillay doesn’t mince his words. Affirmative action is "abhorrent"; the DA — a party he used to support — is a "clusterf**k of note" that is talking about including "constitutional blacks in its line-up"; and DA leader Mmusi Maimane is an "ungrateful little sh*t-head".

It’s a straightforwardness that may be unusual in politics. But, then, so is the party the former YFM CEO launched with little over a month to spare before the May 8 elections. The Capitalist Party (ZACP) — popularly known as the "Purple Cows" — is based around the number 10: 10 leadership members; 10 core principles; 10 plans of action. And not all of the 10 party leaders have met each other in person; they were recruited via social media, and communicate via Skype and Google Hangout.

"This is going to be difficult for many people to wrap their heads around," Pillay says. "The core team of myself, [IT businessman] Neo Kuaho and [legal consultant] Roman Cabanac recruited the rest of the team, primarily by looking across the entire spectrum of business and social media as well, to get a sense of people whose views … resonate with our 10 core principles. So I, for example, have never met Gideon [Joubert] in person. Ditto in the case of Louis Nel, who is in Durban."

It was lack of political choice, and ideas around affirmative action in particular, that pushed Pillay — a firm believer in the principles of meritocracy and equality of opportunity — to strike out and form a new party.

"The idea right now where you have white kids who have eight As who cannot get into medical school, yet black kids with a 70% pass rate are getting into medical school because the state is imposing a quota — how abhorrent is that?" he asks.

"It’s nuts. The state has decided they’re not ticking the boxes."