Laying down the (commercial) law

In last week’s interviews for the Constitutional Court bench, Cachalia raised concerns about a lack of skill when it comes to hearing commercial disputes.

Cachalia canvassed the issue with the six candidates who had thrown their names into the hat and subjected themselves to the JSC’s lengthy interviews. But it was in the interview with Kathree-Setiloane — the only one of the six candidates whose name was not put forward for Ramaphosa’s consideration — that the issue truly came to the fore.

In an interview that lasted more than two hours and covered a number of subjects, Kathree-Setiloane spoke about the high court’s decision to revive the commercial court. The intention was to bring back to the courtroom some of the commercial matters taken to arbitration. This would allow matters to be dealt with sooner than if they were placed on the ordinary court roll. She said she had been assured by the judge president that it would not be the case — as it had been historically — that the cases would just go to a select few judges.

But advocate Dali Mpofu, a member of the JSC, took a dim view of Cachalia’s critique, saying no-one would ever raise the issue of a lack of criminal law expertise on the bench, and that the law is, effectively, the law. Mpofu emphasised that there is substantially more expertise on the bench when it comes to commercial law than criminal law. But, he said, while criminals may want to complain, "the voices that will be heard are of the so-called powerful commercial lobby".

Given the importance of judicial precedent, this is not an issue that should be ignored.

Arbitration is a costly avenue for dealing with complex commercial issues, but it allows clients to appoint their own arbiters, to decide on the venue and, crucially, to eliminate the long waiting periods synonymous with matters being placed on the court roll.

There is also no certainty that the judge allocated to a particular matter would have any commercial experience. However, judges would also not be able to gain commercial experience and develop SA’s commercial law if complex cases were not enrolled to the courts.