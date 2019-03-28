Why pop-up stores are an easy sell

It’s a busy Monday afternoon at a distribution warehouse in Midrand, where workers are packing Bathu sneakers for distribution to the company’s two retail outlets and to fill online orders.

The brand was founded by Theo Baloyi in 2015, and launched online a year later with a stock of 400 pairs of shoes. But with increasing demand — and customers wanting to get a "look and feel" for the product — Baloyi opened his first store, a pop-up shop in Joburg’s Newtown Junction mall.

Pop-up stores are a smart way for mall owners to fill empty retail space on a temporary basis, and for businesses to punt their product without the overheads of the full store experience.

In this vein, the landlord of Newtown Junction invited Baloyi to provide shoppers with a flash retail experience of the Bathu brand. The mall has a regular influx of artsy, creative visitors, given its proximity to the Market Theatre and Museum Africa. While it is home to traditional retail stalwarts such as Mr Price and Clicks, it also makes room for unconventional retailers that come and go.

Bathu was one such venture. But one month into its six-month lease — and after tripling its sales — it moved into a bigger space on a permanent lease.

"[Newtown Junction] is designed for young up-and-coming creatives," Baloyi says. "Our brand fitted very well with what [the mall owners are] trying to achieve."

But while the pop-up model served to make Bathu visible to customers, Baloyi says it did not go far enough to represent the brand. This was something only a physical, more long-term presence could achieve.

"Pop-up stores often are like a mobile type of a set-up. You don’t get to experience the full brand promise. Retail stores — they give you brand promise."

The transition has worked in Baloyi’s favour: he now has a second store in central Pretoria, and plans to expand into Port Elizabeth, Bloemfontein and Polokwane.