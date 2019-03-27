Johannesburg, SA’s city of dreams

From the Cradle of Humankind, to the Iron Age settlements on the Melville Koppies, Johannesburg’s roots date back to the very beginning of humanity. Today, it stands tall as the financial and industrial capital of the country, and a leading destination for the global meetings, incentives, conferences, and events industry.

The city of Johannesburg was built during the gold rush in 1886. More than 130 years later, it continues to flourish on the entrepreneurial spirit that led to its construction. With towers of metal masterpieces reaching for the sky all over the city, and the Gautrain, Africa’s first high-speed train, the city is home to SA’s most prominent and up-and-coming businesses, industries and people.

The Sandton Convention Centre has exceeded all expectations, with its expressive 22,000m² arena, for years. Some of the world’s biggest events have taken place in this award-winning centre. Most notably, the inclusion of SA into the Brics group of nations saw international heads of state, business leaders, civil society organisations and academics descend on the city for The Brics 2018 Summit.

It also resulted in the New Development Bank officially opening the Africa Regional Centre in Johannesburg, which aims to contribute to infrastructure development in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the continent.

Johannesburg can transform itself from a safari stopover by day, to a vibrant hotspot for arts and culture by night, with cutting-edge modern galleries, trendy restaurants, cafes, and art studios. This eclectic city was made for business. It will inspire you to dream, support your ideas and anchor your goals. Come to the city of gold to host your next business event and transcend your vision.

