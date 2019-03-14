Zuma, Mbeki and the NPA’s secret memos

Steynberg adds: "More sinister motives cannot be excluded. On the most charitable interpretation, [Sars is] just being bloody-minded and overly cautious."

Zuma’s legal team, which is fighting to have the corruption case against him permanently stayed, has used that letter — as well as correspondence between former NPA head Vusi Pikoli, Pillay and former Sars commissioner Pravin Gordhan — to argue that the Scorpions strong-armed Sars into assisting them with information for a tax evasion prosecution. It is, they suggest, evidence of improper interference in the case against him.

Confidential memos and letters show the state was intent on charging Zuma with "failing to show gross income or material facts in tax returns in contravention of ... the Income Tax Act". This, after it had established through evidence led at the Shaik trial that his tax affairs were not in order.

Zuma allegedly failed to submit tax returns from 1995 to 2003 and declare income of R2.7m, and he is said to have evaded tax of R1.6m.

After months of back-and-forth communication over whether Sars could co-operate with the Zuma prosecutors, a February 19 2007 letter to Pillay from Pikoli reveals that the revenue service provided then senior staffer Mark Kingon and Johan van der Walt — who had prepared the KPMG report used in the Shaik trial — to assist the Scorpions.

According to lead Zuma investigator Col Johan du Plooy, in an affidavit filed at the Constitutional Court, Zuma settled his tax problems after being served with the indictment against him — which included tax evasion charges — in 2007.

"The ‘regularisation’ of his tax affairs after years of delinquency does not exculpate him any more than a thief who repays the stolen money, or a shoplifter who attempts to replace the stolen goods on the shelf after he is caught," says Du Plooy.

The NPA’s Zuma files also reveal how Zuma prosecutors Steynberg and Billy Downer expressed concern that the composition of their investigating and prosecuting team — predominantly white men — might leave them vulnerable to claims of racism before Zuma’s trial even began: "The investigation/prosecution team [in the Shaik trial] faced criticism relating to the fact that it consisted largely of white males, which exposed it to allegations/insinuations of racism.