How seriously should policymakers take initial GDP estimates?

On June 6 2017, Stats SA’s quarterly GDP update made for grim news. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth had pushed the economy into a technical recession. Nine months later, however, the national statistics agency revised its numbers and — just like that — the recession had never happened.

Last week’s GDP announcement revealed nothing as dramatic: Stats SA didn’t magic away SA’s 2018 recession. But it did revise its figures going back four years.

Growth was revised up from 1.3% to 1.4% for 2017, and down from 1.3% to 1.2% for 2015, and from 0.6% to 0.4% for 2016. For 2018, it was revised down by 0.1 percentage point in each of the first two quarters — to -2.7% in the first and -0.5% in the second — and third-quarter growth was revised up from 2.2% to 2.6%.

GDP, the estimated value of all the goods and services produced in a country over a specified period, is a key metric used by policymakers, economists and investors to judge the health of the economy. The figure is used to determine how an economy has grown or contracted over time — and thus informs whether policy should boost or rein in spending, for example. It also allows for comparison between economies.

Given that last week’s revisions spanned every sector and every quarter, it raises the question of how much store we should place in initial GDP figures. How much confidence can we have in a metric that seems difficult to pin down, yet informs the country’s economic policy trajectory?

"There’s nothing unusual about this," says Econometrix MD Azar Jammine. "To shift the figure a decimal or two doesn’t make much of a difference."

Similarly, Investec economist Annabel Bishop says Stats SA’s revisions to GDP data since 2000 have reflected fractional increases or decreases of about 0.1% from a GDP growth perspective, adding about 0.6% to overall growth in these 18 years combined.

SA is not unique in doing this: countries around the world restate their GDP on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis. In fact, initial estimates of GDP are always subject to revision; it can take two or three years to reach the most accurate figures.