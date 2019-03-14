Are South Africans taxed to the max?

Strictly speaking, South Africans are not shouldering one of the heaviest tax burdens in the world. But the country is an outlier among emerging markets, suggesting there is little scope to hike taxes further and remain internationally competitive.

Readers responded strongly to a recent FM opinion piece by Mike Schüssler of Economists.co.za (Budget, February 21). In it, he argued that SA has the ninth-highest tax-to-GDP burden in the world.

Philippe Burger, an economics professor at the University of the Free State, disagrees with Schüssler’s interpretation of the statistics.

According to the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) data (for 2016), SA’s central government tax revenue stands at 26.4% of GDP. This puts SA in seventh place on an international list of 72 countries, with Iceland topping the list at 37.75%, Denmark second at 34%, the Seychelles third at 31.6% and Sweden in fourth place at 27.8%. SA even outranks the UK, which at 25.5% is in 11th place, Brazil, which is in 61st (12.8%) and the US, which ranks 66th (11%).

However, Burger says one has to cast the net wider to understand the real tax burden of a country, as central government tax revenue excludes social security contributions and taxes collected at lower tiers of government, such as provinces and local authorities. Extensive welfare states collect vast sums in social security taxes — to pay unemployment benefits, old-age pensions and disability grants — so excluding these heavily distorts the true picture.

In SA, on the other hand, social security taxes take the form of Unemployment Insurance Fund contributions, which in 2016 accounted for just 1.7% of GDP.

France tops the list when it comes to social security contributions — they constitute 26% of GDP there. In Belgium that figure is 21.5% and in Finland 21.3%.