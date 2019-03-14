Amcu digs its heels in

The Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union (Amcu) strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold mines on Joburg’s West Rand has dragged on for almost four months. At last count, nine deaths had been reported and 62 houses burnt down.

The issue is ostensibly a wage dispute in which Amcu does not want a deal struck between the company and three other unions — the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Uasa and Solidarity — to be automatically extended to its members at the gold mines.

However, there are several underlying factors at play.

A fierce rivalry between Amcu and the NUM continues as they compete for members (and all-important membership fees). Meanwhile, Sibanye’s imminent acquisition of Lonmin, a distressed platinum miner in Amcu’s stronghold sector, may also influence hardening attitudes.

Underscoring it all is an apparent clash of personalities between Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa and Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman.

The dispute over the wage agreement echoes the scenario in 2015, when Amcu refused to accept a deal struck with other unions. By holding out, it ultimately secured an extra R25 monthly "peace premium" for its members. Now Amcu wants a recount of union membership at the mines to prove it holds the majority, which will prevent Sibanye from extending the current deal to Amcu members.

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe last week called on the minister of police to restore security in Carletonville, but in a recent interview he said he would not personally intervene in the wage dispute. "What you cannot manage is [a] personality clash," Mantashe said, "when people just fight and begin to close their mind to any ideas."

Mining and labour analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane says the strike is a delicate matter, given the historical antecedents.

The perceived personality clash between Sibanye and Amcu leaders is perhaps the most significant reason why the strike continues.