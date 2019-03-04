Opportunity to study in Spain

Norwegian private investment company Kistefos has pledged more than €2m to help talented young people study in Spain.

Over four years, the programme will grant 46 scholarships to candidates in SA, Liberia, Ethiopia and Norway.

The IE Kistefos Young Talented Leaders Scholarships Programme is a partnership with IE University, which has campuses in Segovia, Madrid and Castile & León.

Programmes are run in English and Spanish. The university’s business school, based in Madrid, is ranked among the world’s best.

IE says the programme is aimed at people with "a vision for business and innovation". All scholarships will cover up to 100% of tuition fees including living expenses and travel. IE says candidates must demonstrate academic and personal excellence, strong leadership capabilities, an entrepreneurial mindset and a commitment to having an impact at home after graduation.

Kistefos, headed by entrepreneur Christen Sveaas, has supported a number of academic programmes for young people in recent years.

IE University president Santiago Iñiguez says: "This gift is a testament to both the generosity of Mr Sveaas and our desire at IE to ensure that all students have access to a transformative university experience that will help them forge their own paths and help bring about change for the better."

Over the past five years, IE has awarded about €75m in scholarships to more than 6,000 students from around the world, through its Talent without Borders programme.

Sveaas says: "Africa’s young population will soon become tomorrow’s leaders and in the coming years no other region in the world will have such high demand for management education which will drive sustained economic growth and innovation.

"These scholarships will help students from Ethiopia, Liberia and SA develop the skills in technology, business and development which will enable them to have meaningful impact in their countries upon graduation."