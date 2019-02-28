Behind SA’s election power plays

On Saturday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane was greeted with cheers from thousands of supporters decked out in the party’s signature blue. In a fiery address in Joburg to launch the party’s manifesto, he emphasised the DA’s claim to offer a real alternative to the ANC in the May 8 national elections.

"I can promise you that if the DA is in government, Life Esidimeni will never happen, and neither will state capture," he said.

The official opposition party in parliament, the DA received 22% of the vote under its former leader, Helen Zille, in the 2014 elections.

It made a strong showing in Gauteng that year, garnering 30.78% of the vote. And it is again setting its sights on SA’s economic hub in the run-up to the polls in May.

The DA is also looking to take control of the Northern Cape and increase its support in the Western Cape. But it will have to work harder in the Western Cape than it did last time around after the party leadership fell out with former Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. She has since left the DA to form her own party, Good, which will also contest the elections.

Two DA leaders who declined to be named said that late last year the party’s support in the province was down on the almost 60% it secured in 2014. But they said support had since recovered and they were confident the DA would retain the Western Cape with a majority.

The party is looking to the Western Cape as its blueprint for winning Gauteng: show it can run the major metro, and then take the province.

At the manifesto launch, Maimane spoke of the ANC’s failings in government: its inability to create jobs and ensure meaningful land reform; the mismanagement of state-owned enterprises (SOEs); and the overall decline in the economy.

For the DA, the ANC is the face of failure. But the party may have to rethink its working relationship with its political nemesis in Gauteng, where the ANC received 54% of the vote five years ago. And this is exactly what some groups within the DA are considering.