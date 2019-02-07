Hope dies at Guptas’ Optimum mine

There is an unusual flurry of activity at Christo Mostert’s modest home in the otherwise ghostly quiet suburb of Koornfontein in Blinkpan, in the midst of the Mpumalanga coal fields. The people gathered there pray, before lining up to collect their parcels. The bag of maize meal, some potatoes, cereals and other basics will tide them over for a short while. It’s a more orderly scene than two weeks earlier, when 123 people arrived at the house. Fortunately, a last-minute maize meal donation meant no-one had to leave empty-handed.

The destitute workers of Optimum Coal last received a pay cheque in October, and it’s thanks to the work of Mostert and other community members, who recently formed a nonprofit organisation called Feed the Miner, that they are able to get by.

One employee, who like her colleagues asks not to be named, says she received a parcel last time. "If it wasn’t for that … " she trails off. "I’m sitting out this week. I would like to get next time, but then they need to give to people who haven’t received yet. It’s snowballing now."

Volunteer Zonica Mostert, Christo Mostert’s daughter-in-law, says handouts are done every second week; there is not enough to do it weekly.

It was in November that Optimum’s workers first realised they would not be paid. Then, on December 3, they were instructed to stay at home while the already long-delayed business rescue process dragged on.

Including contractors, the affected workforce totals 7,000, and the surrounding communities of Koornfontein, Komati and Hendrina are feeling the effect.

Local shops, already struggling to keep their doors open, are in no position to help with donations. "They are in the same boat as everyone else," Zonica Mostert says.

A Christmas without presents was hard on the children, but the first day of school, without new clothes or stationery, was worse.

The employees are at the end of their tether. One describes the start to the year as "misery". Transporting his children to school and paying the fees came at the cost of his pregnant wife’s check-up at the gynaecologist. "The medical aid is suspended. She’s going to give birth in March and Mediclinic needs a lot of cash," he says. "If the situation goes on like this, I don’t know what is going to happen."

Another employee tells of a video a colleague recently posted: "She was sitting at the dam with a beer — and she’s not a drinker — thinking of suicide."