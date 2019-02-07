Agrizzi aftermath: the ANC’s election conundrum

The state capture commission hearings resumed with a bang last month, when former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi laid bare the modus operandi of the facilities management company in its interactions with the state. (Bosasa is now known as African Global Operations.)

Government officials, politicians, unionists and even those in the higher echelons of the National Prosecuting Authority were outed for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for lucrative government contracts or for blocking investigations into dodgy dealings.

It was a new tack in what had become a Gupta-centric inquiry. For the first time, the commission heard evidence unrelated to the family that, along with former president Jacob Zuma, has been at the heart of state capture claims. Instead, South Africans learnt how a different well-known family — that of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson — seemed to have the state in its clutches. The common thread, it would seem, is that wealthy families with big business interests in SA have wielded extensive power over the ANC.

The timing of Agrizzi’s testimony could not have come at a worse time for the ruling party, given that SA is gearing up for its most crucial elections since 1994. And the evidence presented so far may prove problematic for the clean-up campaign instituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Perceptions play a big role in politics, and winning national elections requires not only the votes of committed party members — those who offer their support regardless — but also the votes of people who are undecided or apathetic. So South Africans may hope to see evidence of Ramaphosa’s stated commitment to clean governance in the ANC lists — the party members who will get seats in the national and provincial legislatures, based on voter support.