Connected cattle: how technology is benefitting rural SA

Rural SA is not generally top of mind when it comes to matters of technological innovation and digital advancement. But an increasing level of connectivity in the more remote parts of the country brings with it new opportunities for economically marginalised communities — and the broader economy too.

"There is a proven link between increased internet access and economic growth," says Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy, checked referring to a 2016 World Bank study that which found that a 10 percentage point increase in fixed broadband penetration could boost the GDP of a developing economy by 1.38%.

Local companies are already taking advantage of digital innovation and the age of the "internet of things" in rural areas. Durban-based Cattle Watch, for example, fits livestock with collars or ear tags, allowing owners to monitor their herds in real time.

It took Zolani Gwiliza and his co-director, Mark Mongameli Ngwenya, seven years of self-funded research to get the platform off the ground properly last year. Since then, they’ve registered about 5,000 cattle on their system — a number they hope to grow to 30,000 by the end of the year.

"Our technology allows farmers to track, locate, monitor and automatically count their livestock remotely from anywhere in the world," says Gwiliza. "You can be in Joburg and see all your animals in KwaZulu-Natal [KZN]."

The system monitors the tagged livestock, sending information about behaviour, location and movement to the owner’s mobile phone. Should unusual behaviour be detected — an animal moving out of a designated area, or "geo-fenced" location, for example — a report is delivered to the owner’s cellphone, and a drone can be sent to the scene.

It’s a potentially valuable service: cattle worth R1.2bn were stolen in SA in 2017/2018, according to analysis outfit Crime Stats SA – a 7.4% rise in stock theft.

Gwiliza says the Eastern Cape, KZN and the Free State — the provinces in which his company operates at present — are the hardest hit.