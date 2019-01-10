Why SA’s schools are behind the curve

Months later, with no sign any work would be done on the school — old or new — spirits dropped. In response to media criticism, CDC marketing and communications head Ayanda Vilakazi issued a statement in December 2017 defending the corporation’s role as an implementing agent. In conclusion to the detailed statement, Vilakazi explained that the Vukile Tshwete project had been split into two phases. The first phase was to identify a new site and fence it and the existing school. "The second phase includes the submission of the planning, project scope, cost and quality of infrastructure, which have been submitted to the department, and approval received," wrote Vilakazi, before going on to state: "Thus, the construction of the school will commence in early 2018."

That was the last anyone at the school heard from the CDC. Throughout 2018 the ClearVu fence stood as a taunt to the pupils, teachers and the SGB; a reminder that some things could get done.

And then, just as the year came to a close, the CDC called to say there would be a site handover on January 22.

There seems little point in suggesting to principal Ngcauzele that the CDC sprang into action — or the promise of it — in December and that this may be nothing more than a year-end desk-clearing exercise.

"The new site will be handed over to the contractors, who will be introduced to the project steering committee, which comprises members of the SGB, the community and Sanco [the SA National Civic Organisation]," says Ngcauzele, who explains that though the contractors have visited the site, they did not meet any of the locals.

The CDC has confirmed the "anticipated site handover", explaining that the delay was due to the late receipt of the work permit from the department of labour.

The principal is hoping a new school will stop the outflow of pupils, whose numbers have fallen from a high of 600 just a few years ago. Some pupils just dropped out; others, whose parents were able to scrape together the necessary funds, went to schools further away. The dangerous and dilapidated surroundings are a constant and demotivating reminder to the pupils of how unimportant they are considered to be.

At the other side of King William’s Town, the principal of Imiqhayi Senior Secondary School is not feeling quite as upbeat about prospects for 2019. Luvuyo Bakana has heard nothing since mobile toilets were installed to replace the pit latrines at his school.

Years ago the Development Bank of Southern Africa visited the school and determined that it had to be demolished and rebuilt. It was an easy determination: the 70-year-old building is so unstable that two classrooms were blown away in strong winds a few years earlier. From just a quick glance it’s evident the rest of the school could crumble at any time.

Like Vukile Tshwete, Imiqhayi’s continued existence represents a contravention of most of the "norms and standards" regulations. But unlike Vukile Tshwete, no-one has formally communicated with the school or members of its SGB. Essentially, the school and its 182 pupils have been abandoned. Bakana fears the department might have tagged it for closure. But not even that plan, if it exists, has been communicated to the school.

In April 2018, Waco International subsidiary Abacus Space, which builds modular units, relieved some of the pressure when it donated two new classrooms to the school. Bakana and the pupils were thrilled that not everybody had abandoned them, but the principal says more classrooms are needed so the school can create additional streams and attract more pupils.

In 2004 then president Thabo Mbeki promised that pupils would no longer have to endure dangerous conditions at their schools. At the time there were 572 schools in the Eastern Cape that had been built with illegal materials. According to EE’s report, at the beginning of 2018 the province was still home to 471 of the 600 SA schools built with these materials. The situation persists, says EE, despite the government’s comprehensive commitments, the creation of complex systems and budget allocations.

An earlier EE report on the chronic inability to resolve the problems in the Eastern Cape attributes the situation to a complex combination of human resource deficits, political contestation and poor accountability. Essentially, it is a microcosm of all that is holding the entire country back, including the history of deliberate underdevelopment during apartheid.

Good intentions are laid waste by the complex overlay of two national departments — basic education and public works, which owns the school land — and their provincial equivalents. It doesn’t help that the chronically challenged construction sector is also required to play a central role.

EE’s latest report contains details and flow charts of just what, and who, is involved in a school-building project. It is mind-numbingly complex and provides some justification for the creation of the all-powerful "implementing agents".

These key players receive a hefty fee of between 4.5% and 10% of the cost of a school project to co-ordinate the process and fill any capacity gaps.