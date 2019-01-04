Why populism caught fire in SA

The year 2018 can be remembered as the one in which the global fire of populism set politics alight in SA. Given that it is the year before high-stakes national elections, it has not been unexpected.

Policy-wise it was the year in which parliament resolved to amend the constitution to explicitly allow for land expropriation without compensation — an ideal championed by the ANC and the EFF.

However, South Africans saw parliament ignore thousands of written submissions on the matter as it finalised its report, essentially shutting out the voices of those opposed to the amendment. The distinct racial tone the debate took on even moved former president Thabo Mbeki to write a discussion paper in which he said the ANC was abandoning its historical nonracial values.

It was also a year in which the DA marched in the Cape Flats, calling for the army to be deployed to deal with the gangsterism that plagues the area. During the march, the party’s supporters carried posters bearing the words "All South Africans first", reminiscent of US President Donald Trump’s "Make America great again" campaign slogan. The tagline drew extensive criticism, and failed to make the cut for the DA’s election campaign. The final slogan it decided on is a far cry from this rally for SA exceptionalism; the party has opted for an inclusive message of "One SA for all".

But the DA did not abandon its dog-whistle call to xenophobic voters: one of its election pillars focuses on tighter border control and taking a hard line on immigration — another of Trump’s favourite campaign messages.

These actions exemplify what political analyst Ebrahim Fakir describes as popular issues being dealt with by populist means.

He believes issues such as land, immigration, jobs and crime are not populist issues by nature — but when they are discussed in an unmediated, uncritical and unthoughtful way, with no basis in evidence, they tend to inspire populist public discussion and populist policies.