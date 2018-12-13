Must-watch: Inside SA’s TV sector

Between a financially distressed public broadcaster and online streaming services making inroads, SA’s TV industry has been thrust into a state of flux.

MultiChoice is about to fly the Naspers coop at a time of uncertainty for global pay-TV operators, while eMedia Holdings’ free-to-air satellite TV platform, OpenView, is still trying to find its feet.

Mzwanele Manyi’s Afro Worldview, the TV channel previously known as ANN7‚ recently succumbed to its tainted past as public outrage against state capture grew.

The station, which was taken off air in August, was formerly owned by the Gupta family.

MultiChoice said in August it would replace Afro Worldview with Newzroom Afrika, a start-up owned by relatively unknown TV production entrepreneurs Thokozani Nkosi of Eclipse TV and Thabile Ngwato of Rapid Innovation. It is said to be launching early in 2019.

It will be tough for that channel to find its niche, "but it’s important it succeeds because diversity is always good", says Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird.

Meanwhile, for the sake of MultiChoice and other players in the industry, Bird says he’s concerned about the state of the SABC.

"If it ceases to function effectively, or just becomes a shell of itself, that would be really serious for competition issues," he says.

Public broadcasters feed the industry as a whole and are important breeding grounds for media professionals.

"Another reason is that if you have a functioning and effective public broadcaster, it forces commercial entities to still do quality news."

Khalik Sherrif, eMedia’s new CEO, agrees. "It’s terrible that the SABC is in the state it’s in now — when the public broadcaster is healthy, the industry is healthy, so everybody needs to support it," he says.

eMedia — which owns TV station e.tv, 24-hour news channel eNCA and OpenView — targets the same mass market that the SABC does. Both companies cater to those who don’t want to, or can’t, pay for TV services every month.

However, as more people ditch linear pay-TV services in favour of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon, MultiChoice is increasingly playing in the same arena — albeit at the top end of it.

The pay-TV giant, which Naspers plans to unbundle onto the JSE in the first half of 2019, is battling a weak domestic economy and is losing premium customers to Netflix. But it’s still growing subscriber numbers thanks to its cheaper, less profitable, packages.